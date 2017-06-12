Africa International College Blaise Academic Excellence
By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja
The Africa International College (AIC), has become an institution that
is well focused on total child development and academic excellence.
The spokesperson of the school Mr. Adekunle Bamigbala asserted this in
a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.
Mr. Bamigbala said, “The stunning performance of the students of the
school in various examinations in the country is a demonstration of
the school’s leading role in academic strides.”
He explained further that, “In 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation
Board (JAMB), student, Nnodu Chizulum Ifeanyi scored 297 and all the
students scored well above 200″. These excellent scores have been
consistent in the last three academic sessions.
According to him, the college places great emphasis on achieving the
objectives of secondary education as stated in the National Policy on
Education at the same time ensuring that AIC students meet
International Standards and requirements for various disciplines.
He reiterated that “Our school is a caring and friendly Centre of
excellence where students grow and learn in a secured, creative and
friendly environment.” Mr. Bamigbala stressed further that the Staff,
Students and Parents have formed a strong synergy to ensuring the best
outcomes at all times.
“We believe that an all-round education is important for development
and we are determined to do our very best for every student in the
school. Students have access to high quality education, together with
opportunities for creative, sporting and cultural activities.”
Providing background to what makes Africa International College
unique, the spokesperson of the school said, “We also apply
international best practices and policies to expose our students to
all relevant disciplines, as well as extensive co-curricular
activities. Every student is encouraged to be part of a club or
society to benefit from these activities.” This qualities are attested
to by the spread and outcome of our alumni in the best institutions
around the world. AIC alumni are among the best graduating students in
many Universities in Europe, USA and some of the best private
Universities in Nigeria.
“At AIC, we aim to groom our students for the challenges of tertiary
education both within Africa and all over the world. Thus, we prepare
AIC students for national exams in Nigeria and international
qualifying tests such as JSSE, SSCE, NECO, JAMB, SAT, TOEFL, etc. Our
students also participate in exchange programmes and competitions both
locally and internationally.”
Africa International College, AIC is a sprawling academic institution
located in a secured serene environment where both staff and students
grow to totally achieve their God-given potentials.
The post Africa International College Blaise Academic Excellence appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
