Africa Magic’s The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Premieres this Sunday on DStv | June 18th

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Naija are you ready??!! It’s four days to #TheVoiceNigeria’s second season premiering this Sunday, June 18th at 7.00 pm on #AMShowcase DStv Ch151 and #AMUrban DStv Ch153…only on DStv. Guaranteed entertainment you don’t want to miss! Head on to www.africamagic.tv/thevoice for more information. Also be sure to follow us on social media platforms. Facebook – […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

