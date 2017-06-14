Africa Magic’s The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Premieres this Sunday on DStv | June 18th

Naija are you ready??!! It’s four days to #TheVoiceNigeria’s second season premiering this Sunday, June 18th at 7.00 pm on #AMShowcase DStv Ch151 and #AMUrban DStv Ch153…only on DStv. Guaranteed entertainment you don’t want to miss! Head on to www.africamagic.tv/thevoice for more information. Also be sure to follow us on social media platforms. Facebook – […]

