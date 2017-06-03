Africa our motherland, Nigeria our root, says Floyd Mayweather

To Visit Anambra June 14

American professional boxer, Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is set to visit Nigeria for the first time.

Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer of the last 25 years. He is also picked as BoxRec’s number one fighter of all time, as well as the greatest welterweight of all time.

“At a Speech Presented by Floyd Mayweather in a Press Conference leading to his visit to Nigeria this June, he said: Firstly, I will like to say thank you all for this opportunity to be here. Africa is our motherland and Nigeria our root.

“We decided to visit Africa and Nigeria, first to support our brother and friend, Prince. He told me a lot about the good plans he has for Nigeria and for his state Anambra.

“He’s a good man and he’s got a good heart, so this is part of the reason I decided to support him and come down here myself. We will be visiting some states around the country, have the opportunity to start by looking at possible areas of investment because Africa and Nigeria has got so much potentials.

“We’ll look at potential young people to support their businesses. We’ll meet with businessmen and women and see how we can collaborate and support their business, encourage them on how to get things done right and easier.

“You may know that apart from being a great sports man which is part of my greatest achievement, I have also had the opportunity of investing in a lot of business around the world and Nigeria has become one of them, so we want to help lots of people achieve their dreams.

“We see how the Federal Government of Nigeria is trying to grow the economy and we will meet with them to also see how we can help and support.

“I always do support a lot of charity work and we will also look at some of them here. We will like to visit, support and encourage some of the returned chibok girls, (from the Bring back our girls campaign which the whole world couldn’t stop talking about).

“We will visit the IDP camp to show support and love to them because they deserve it. We will be having a charity fight in Abuja and proceeds from that will go to some charity organization in Nigeria to also show our support.”

