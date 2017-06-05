Africa Re charges Ambassadors, High Commissioners on CSR

By Favour Nnabugwu

AFRICA Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) has tasked Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Nigeria to support the needy and less privilege in the country.

The Deputy Managing Director of Africa Re, Mr Ken Aghoghovbia, told Vanguard Insurance during the celebration of the 54th Africa Day in Abuja this should form major part of their corporate social responsibility.

“This action by the African Group of Ambassadors and High Commissioners is all the more laudable as the assistance will help lift the needy out of their desperate conditions and will provide comfort and hope to these underprivileged in the country and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Aghoghovbia said the pan-African reinsurer with predominantly African shareholders, provides reinsurance capacity to over 60 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle-East and Brazil.

“Africa Re is always pleased to be part of such commendable actions that promote the welfare of fellow Africans. Such actions are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Africa Re in the markets where it operates, he said.”

He said that he Corporation is passionate about its involvement in Africa activities, “It is gratifying for Africa Re to be part of praiseworthy initiatives like providing equipment and learning materials to schools specialized in the education of underprivileged children with disabilities.”

The leading reinsurer in Africa, he recalled was set up 41 years ago by members of the African Union and the African Development Bank even as he stated that Africa Re Group remains the leading reinsurance company in Africa.

