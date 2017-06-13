Africa’s central banks, AfDB team up to fight illicit capital flows – The Herald
Africa's central banks, AfDB team up to fight illicit capital flows
The Herald
The African Development Bank is to work with the continent's central banks to help reduce the capital pouring out of Africa. Plans to curb illicit funding flows, bolster tax collection and exchange information to improve the monitoring of domestic …
