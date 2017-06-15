South Africa has failed its young people. What can be done about it – Mail & Guardian
South Africa has failed its young people. What can be done about it
It is more than 40 years since young people, first in Soweto, and then around the country, rose up against the apartheid regime. Initially their protest was against the introduction of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools. But it quickly …
