Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa has failed its young people. What can be done about it – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

South Africa has failed its young people. What can be done about it
Mail & Guardian
It is more than 40 years since young people, first in Soweto, and then around the country, rose up against the apartheid regime. Initially their protest was against the introduction of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools. But it quickly
Ndou asks 'How the heck did Malignaggi‚ who punches like my 2-year-old granddaughter‚ drop me?'Times LIVE
Zimbabwe: Youth Should Be the Leading Voice for ChangeAllAfrica.com
SA Youth concerned about the effects of downgrade statusSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Letaba Herald –The Daily Vox (blog) –Africa.com
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.