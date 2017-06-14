Afro Juju legend, Sir Shina Peters under fire after his shameful act with Toby Grey (Watch) – Information Nigeria
Afro Juju legend, Sir Shina Peters under fire after his shameful act with Toby Grey (Watch)
Afro Juju maestro Sir Shina Peters witnessed the harsh side of Nigerians today after an old video emerged online. The video shot at an event showed singer Tobi Grey performing only for Sir Shina Peters to perform a s*xual move on her to the shock of …
Sir Shina Peters 'romances' female singer Tobi Grey openly at an event (video)
Molestation saga: I meant no harm,Shina Peters apologizes
