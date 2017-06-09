Pages Navigation Menu

Afrobeat Makes History in the US as FirstBank Partners Zons PR in “The Afrozons Show”

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment

AfroZons is the first ever Afrobeat show on a major radio FM network in USA. It is a weekly showcase of the latest culture trends, topical conversations and music from Africa, including urban fusion sounds from the western world to the motherland. The AfroZons show was launched in February as part of the black history…

Hello. Add your message here.