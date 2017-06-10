After 30 Years Darkness: Sen Umaru Provides Community With Transformer

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

A suburb of Minna Niger state capital, Angwan Daji community, Nasarawa B ward of Chanchanga local government area that has been without electricity supply for over thirty years due to faulty transformer has been provided with 500KVA transformer by Senator David Umaru, representing Niger East senatorial zone.

The representative of the community, Honourable Maikudi Musa Achaza, who was appreciative of the gesture told journalists in Minna, yesterday that before the Senator came to their aid, the transformer used by the community was installed 35 years ago thereby resulting in little or no power supply to the area.

He said that the obsolete transformer packed up several years after installations but was neglected even as the community has prominent people in public places whereas the concerned power distribution companies neglected the area. Achaza disclosed that the residents have been subjected to hardship over the years due to lack of electricity supply adding that the

people expressed their gratitude to Senator David Umaru for helping

the community.

“Electricity supply in this area had collapsed over the years due to

the obsolete transformer and we have been appealing for replacement

from the state government through the Rural Electrification Board and NEPA, and now AEDC, but nobody listened to us” he stated.

According to him “Recently we also took our plight to the state commissioner of works and transport.

