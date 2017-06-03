Pages Navigation Menu

After bitter media war, see what Governors Nyesom Wike & Ortom did as they met (photos)

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After months of bitter media war over infrastructural development each of the Governors have brought to their people, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who met with other governors of Nigeria Governors Forum, decided that a hug was far much better than slamming themselves. Here are more photos below;

