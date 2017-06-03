After bitter media war, see what Governors Nyesom Wike & Ortom did as they met (photos)

After months of bitter media war over infrastructural development each of the Governors have brought to their people, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who met with other governors of Nigeria Governors Forum, decided that a hug was far much better than slamming themselves. Here are more photos below;

The post After bitter media war, see what Governors Nyesom Wike & Ortom did as they met (photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

