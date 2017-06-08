After fraud saga in the US, Dammy Krane unfollows everyone on Instagram

Singer Dammy Krane, who was arrested in Miami, United States, for grand theft, credit card fraud and Identity fraud has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. The artist who was reported to have been granted bail on certain conditions is yet to make any statement regarding the act. See below: Reasons for the act is yet to …

The post After fraud saga in the US, Dammy Krane unfollows everyone on Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

