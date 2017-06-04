After London attack, Facebook says aims to be ‘hostile environment’ for terrorists – AOL
|
AOL
|
After London attack, Facebook says aims to be 'hostile environment' for terrorists
AOL
LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) – Facebook said it wanted to make its social media platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists in a statement issued after attackers killed seven people in London and prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to demand action …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!