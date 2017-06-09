Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After Surviving a Plane Crash in 2005, Kechi used Music to Heal | Watch her Beautiful Performance on “America’s Got Talent”

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

America’s Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi is an inspiration. Kechi survived the 2005 Sosoliso Airlines plane crash in Nigeria that took the lives of over a 100 persons on board. She is one of the two survivors. After such a harrowing experience, music became her escape as she lied on her hospital bed, bandaged head to foot, not being […]

The post After Surviving a Plane Crash in 2005, Kechi used Music to Heal | Watch her Beautiful Performance on “America’s Got Talent” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.