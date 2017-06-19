Again!!! 1 killed, other injured as man runs van into London mosque

Just days after the attack on the London bridge ans the fire outage at the London Tower, the latest of the attacks was in the early hours of Monday, one person was killed and several injured when a van drove into pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, in the early hours of Monday …

The post Again!!! 1 killed, other injured as man runs van into London mosque appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

