Again!!!! Nigeria government arrests kingpin notorious human trafficker in Benin

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested a 33-year-old man, Monday Ugbo, for human trafficking. Three victims were also rescued from his residence located at number 72 Osayande Street, Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City, Edo State. According to the operatives of the agency, they …

The post Again!!!! Nigeria government arrests kingpin notorious human trafficker in Benin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

