Agbaje Preaches Integrity at NACJ Award

Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) held her 5th Annual Lecture and Integrity Award in Lagos recently amid pomp. The Secretary General of the Association, Pastor Charles Okhai, a veteran journalist and media consultant in his welcome address stated that one of the major problems of Nigeria as a nation is corruption. According to him, fighting corruption necessitated the group to institute the Annual Lecture and Integrity Award in order to fight the monster from the mindset of Nigerians. “Getting Nigerian mentally integrity conscious is the motivating factor of the award,” he said.

The idea of the Award according to him is designed to encourage Nigerians who have demonstrated consistent life syle of integrity as leaders. Recipients this year included the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade who was conferred with the prestigious “Integrity Man of The Year Award” in Governance Category.

In his speech, Agbaje said Nigeria needed integrity leaders as a nation to ensure consistent developmental progress. According to him, integrity is simply doing what is right.

The popular politician described the award as “Big”, stating further that the award was beyond the normal. “It is an honour and challenge for me to aim higher, work harder, and remain integrity conscious. In Nigeria today, right has become wrong and wrong has become right. There should be a play down of people who are doing wrong at the top for those doing it right to act as instruments of checkmating moral values among us.”

Several other eminent Nigerians were also honoured as men and women of Integrity. They include Professor Patrick Utomi who was also the Keynote Speaker; Jimi Agbaje, who was also the theme speaker; Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Bimbo Akintola, a popular Nollywood actress; the Ace broadcaster and Speech Master, Mr. Sydney Ufeli, Hon. Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, JCA, Dr. Atilade-Olufemi Oshoniyi, Managing Director; Sparta Nigeria Limited; Lady Evan Binta Jallingo; Mr. Obodoruku Omagbemi, Managing Director, Efe And Handly Limited; Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and Pastor Adefarasin, the General Overseer of Guiding Light Assembly, who both received, Integrity Man of The Year in the “Faith Category.”

Assistant Controller General of Customs Eporwei Charles Edike was honoured in Public Service category while distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, the NDDC Chairman was also rewarded as “Integrity Man of the Year” in Public Administration Category.