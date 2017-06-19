Agent: Bayern Disappointed Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski’s agent, says he was quite disappointed Bayern Munich could not aid him in finishing top of the goalscoring charts in the 2016-17 season.

Aubameyang was the Bundesliga highest goalscorer after scoring a brace on the last day of the season.

The Gabon international finished with a goal more than Lewandowski, who did not score a goal on their final day.

“Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title,” representative Maik Barthel told Kicker .

“He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively.”

Lewandowski had already expressed his anger over the issue earlier this month.

“It does not hurt anymore, but it did at first,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “Maybe because I was not completely satisfied with the way my team helped me.

“Immediately after the last game, I felt anger. I was disappointed with my team. That was the feeling I had.”

