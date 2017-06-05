Agent refutes rumour of Martial leaving Man. Utd

Although his reduced playing time has prompted talk that Martial will be allowed to leave in the transfer window, his agent thinks otherwise.

The forward’s agents stated this while speaking with French paper, Journal du Dimanche.

The former Monaco man has endured a difficult season under Jose Mourinho, scoring just four times in 18 starts in the Premier League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Speaking, Philippe Lamboley who is the player’s representative said “I wish all 21-year-old players had already played 180 games with the pros.

“Anthony’s career is simply outstanding. He has two years left on his contract and there is no reason, today, for him to leave Manchester.

“If [executive vice-president] Ed Woodward calls me to tell me he wants to see him go, things will be different. But that’s not what he told me at our last meeting.”

