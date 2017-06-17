AGF arraigns 2 bank chiefs for $166m fraud – TheNewsGuru
TheNewsGuru
AGF arraigns 2 bank chiefs for $166m fraud
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has arraigned two bank chiefs for an alleged fraud of $166m before the Federal High Court in Lagos. The accused are Simon Akinteye and Gabriel Adepoju. UBA Wise savers. Akinteye is the …
2 Micro-finance Bank Chiefs Face Trial over $166.9m Fraud
