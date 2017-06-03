AGF files objection to suit on marriage registration

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit urging it to declare that the Federal Ministry of Interior has no power whatsoever to solemnise and register marriages in Nigeria. Petition for marriage divorce in the originating summons […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

