Agitations: Senator Shehu Sani advocates National Peace Committee
Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Loans and Local debts, Senator Shehu Sani has advocated for an ad-hoc committee that would tackle agitations of various groups in Nigeria. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, he urged the presidency to set up a Committee with objective of encouraging debates and seeking ideas to foster peace and harmonious […]
