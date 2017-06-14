Agitations: Senator Shehu Sani advocates National Peace Committee

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Loans and Local debts, Senator Shehu Sani has advocated for an ad-hoc committee that would tackle agitations of various groups in Nigeria. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, he urged the presidency to set up a Committee with objective of encouraging debates and seeking ideas to foster peace and harmonious […]

Agitations: Senator Shehu Sani advocates National Peace Committee

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

