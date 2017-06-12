Agona East to fight teenage pregnancy among BECE students

Ghana News Agency

Nsaba, (C\R), June 12, GNA – The Agona East District Assembly is strongly determined to provide logistics support to girl-Child unit of Ghana Education Service (GES) to help in the fight against increasing teenage pregnancy cases among BECE students.

