Ahead of June 8 deadline: NAMA says begins implementation of FG’s executive orders

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the June 8 deadline for the implementation of the Federal Government’s executive orders on the ease of doing business in the country,  the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it has begun the process of implementing the directive.   The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said the agency had already updated its website […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

