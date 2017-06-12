Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahiara Diocese Crisis: Risk Being Sacked if you Don’t Obey your Bishop – Pope to Nigerian Priests

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the refusal of some priests to accept Peter Ebere Okpaleke who was appointed the Bishop of Ahiara Diocese in Imo State by the then pontiff Benedict XVI, Pope Francis has said that all priests involved would be “ispo facto suspended” in a month if they do not obey. NAN reports that Bishop Okpaleke, of Anambra origin had […]

The post Ahiara Diocese Crisis: Risk Being Sacked if you Don’t Obey your Bishop – Pope to Nigerian Priests appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.