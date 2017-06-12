Ahiara Diocese Crisis: Risk Being Sacked if you Don’t Obey your Bishop – Pope to Nigerian Priests

Following the refusal of some priests to accept Peter Ebere Okpaleke who was appointed the Bishop of Ahiara Diocese in Imo State by the then pontiff Benedict XVI, Pope Francis has said that all priests involved would be “ispo facto suspended” in a month if they do not obey. NAN reports that Bishop Okpaleke, of Anambra origin had […]

The post Ahiara Diocese Crisis: Risk Being Sacked if you Don’t Obey your Bishop – Pope to Nigerian Priests appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

