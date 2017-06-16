Ahmed Musa Unveils Multimillions Fitness Centre In Kano

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa yesterday in Kano unveiled a multi-billion naira public sports fitness centre.

The centre comprising of two 5-aside pitch, public gallery, administrative block with a two story building that plays host to diverse gymnasium facilities.

President Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Pinnick Amaju commend the CSKA of Moscow former hit man, for funding the construction of the sporting facilities in the state, saying the facilities would contribute to the development and promotion of sports, in Kano and Nigeria in general.

Pinnick, who was represented by the NFF board member, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said the investment by Musa is worthy emulation.

Ex –International, Patrick Paschal, who stood in for the Nigeria Footballers Union, stated that, the construction of the centre is an indication of the fact that, Ahmed Musa is conscious of the fact that there is life after active football.

In his goodwill message, Super Eagles chief coach, Salisu Yusuf described Ahmed Musa as hardworking and humane.

He disclosed that throughout their working days at Kano Pillars, the level of discipline exhibit by the Leicester City man has today manifested in his career.

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje noted that, the Ahmed Musa Fitness Centre is appreciated, adding that, the state government would not hesitate in supporting similar projects.

The post Ahmed Musa Unveils Multimillions Fitness Centre In Kano appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

