Ahmedu hails Onyekuru’s N2.6bn Arsenal deal

By Joe Apu

Aspire Football Dreams Football Project director in Nigeria, Col. Sam Ahmedu has hailed the decision of Arsenal to sign Nigerian hotshot Henry Onyekuru pointing out that the abode of the English FA Cup champions is a good place to realise his career potentials.

Ahmedu noted that Onyekuru’s emergence as a prolific striker gladdens him and has proven that the programme which is an initiative of the Qatar based Aspire Football Academy is one that has produced results.

“Henry’s move is huge and with a club like that believes in the youth, he will develop with others in the team.”

On Wednesday KAS Eupen and Arsenal agreed on a fee of £6.8-million (about N2.6b) for the transfer of Nigerian attacker Henry Onyekuru, according to Sky Sports.

Unsurprisingly, his numbers have attracted attention from a host of top European clubs with the likes of Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Red Bull Leipzig, Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, Monchengladbach, Lyon, Lille, Monaco, Nice, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Fiorentina and Roma all linked.

The Gunners have been in talks with the Belgian side since last week, with Onyekuru also linked to the likes of Everton, Southampton and West Ham United.

Personal terms have yet to be reached, but the player is reportedly an avid Arsenal fan and is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Onyekuru enjoyed a prolific 2016/17 season in Belgian football and at just 19 years of age is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.

The player, who has already turned down potential moves to Belgian giants Anderlecht and Brugge, is currently on international duty with Nigeria and may see action in a friendly against Togo on Friday.

With Joel Campbell and Yaya Sanogo likely to leave this summer, and Lucas Perez assessing his options, there is potentially room for a young striker. That said, it does raise questions about Chuba Akpom’s long-term future at the club.

