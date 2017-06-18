A/Ibom APC Youths Organize Prayer For President Buhari

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State is organising a prayer for President Buhari.

According to a statement signed by Prof Chris Ekong and Barr. Imo E. Akpan for the Central Planning Committee of the prayer summit, members of the public are invited to participate in the prayer summit

Tagged APC YOUTHS PRAY FOR BUHARI the event is billed to take place on Friday June 23, 2017 at the Campaign Ground of the former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the current Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, along Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lane), Uyo. Akwa Ibom State at 10,00 a.m.

“As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State and as partners in the Nigeria project, it is our duty to demonstrate our support and solidarity with the Federal Government of Nigeria by upholding President Muhammadu Buhari in prayers for a speedy recovery and return to Nigeria from medical vacation.

This is the least we can do to sustain the “CHANGE” agenda of our great party. Be a part of history and join us to speak in one accord on behalf of Mr. President”, the statement added.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, 8 May 2017 left Nigeria for London where he is scheduled to consult with his doctors.

The post A/Ibom APC Youths Organize Prayer For President Buhari appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

