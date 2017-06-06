Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am still a virgin at 90 years – Akwa-Ibom woman honoured by community [PHOTO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I am still a virgin at 90 years – Akwa-Ibom woman honoured by community [PHOTO]
Daily Post Nigeria
A 90-year-old woman in Akwa-Ibom State, Agnes Akpan, has revealed that she never had sex with any man in her life. The woman, who devoted her life to nursing children right from a young age at Ikot Udobia community, Etinan Local government area, Akwa …
Untouched Package Community set to immortalize 90-yr-old virgin in Akwa IbomPulse Nigeria
90-year Old Virgin who Groomed over 50 Children to be Immortalised by Akwa Ibom CommunityBellaNaija
A'Ibom community to immortalise 90-year-old virginThe Punch

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.