A/Ibom Works Commissioner Seeks Cooperation of Traditional Rulers on Speedy Completion Of Eket Roads

By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, has appealed to the traditional institution in Eket to cooperate with government to speed up the Eket Remodeling and Beautification Project to ensure timely delivery.

Inyangeyen spoke to journalists, Monday morning in his office, while responding to questions relating to an earlier interview granted by the paramount Ruler of Eket HRM Edidem Etim C.D Abia, to Global Concord and Radar Newspapers respectively, insisting on “statutory traditional items” before the second phase of the project can fully commence.

The Paramount Ruler of Eket, had in the said interview as published, accused the Works Commissioner of being arrogant and also a burden to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The monarch also accused the Commissioner of “not paying for the structures he (Inyangeyen) ordered the pulling down in Eket and the breaking down of Eket Roundabout without performing the traditional rites of sacrificing seven cows to the deities”.

The Honourable Commissioner for works, said, he personally obliged to the call of the Eket Monarch, stating emphatically that he would not want to be dragged into performing sacrifices not envisaged in the contract details, as he may not be able to defend such before his boss, the Governor, and anti-corruption agencies, should they demand detailed explanation.

On the pulling down structure that was not duly compensated, the Honorable Commissioner explained that, all properties demolished were paid for, apart from containers which the Governor clearly stated overtime that, containers should not be paid for, because they are illegal in the first place.

On the pulling down of the Eket Roundabout, the Works boss stated: ’’ I can’t sacrifice to any deity, Jesus Christ was the last sacrifice, so whoever that is looking for money to buy seven cows should count Ephraim Inyangeyen out, because I will be unable to defend such ungodly and fetish thing before my boss (Governor Emmanuel)

“In all the nooks and crannies of the State that His Excellency has brought development to, we have not given money for such sacrifices and Eket will not be different. The few aggrieved persons in Eket should not look for evil means to delay the development in their locality”, Inyangeyen advised.

The Honorable Commissioner used the occasion to plead with the good people of Eket, who have genuine complaints to visit the Ministry of Works Head office at the State secretariat annex, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, and lodge such valid complaints for proper attention.

