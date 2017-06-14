Aid workers warn Ethiopians in need of food aid could double to 16m – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Aid workers warn Ethiopians in need of food aid could double to 16m
Financial Times
International donors are warning that the number of Ethiopians surviving on food assistance could double to 16m next month as some aid agencies criticise the government for downplaying the severity of the crisis. The UN has said that food for 7.8m …
10 Ethiopians charged with terror acts
Indonesian Investment Mission Visiting Ethiopia To Assess Business Opportunities.
