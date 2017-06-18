Pages Navigation Menu

AIG Issues Its First Insurance Policy on Blockchain

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

AIG, the multinational insurance provider, has announced its first blockchain based insurance policy, that was issued to UK’s Standard Chartered Bank. The blockchain policy termed the “master policy” governs multiple policies for the bank’s operations in various countries. The insurance sector has found that blockchain technology can offer them loads of benefits at a fraction … Continue reading AIG Issues Its First Insurance Policy on Blockchain

