Air Peace boosts expansion drive with 13th aircraft

Air Peace today gave its expansion project a big push with the arrival of one of the new aircraft it acquired to increase its fleet size to 22. The new aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 12.30pm. It got a warm welcome from excited Air Peace staff….

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Air Peace boosts expansion drive with 13th aircraft appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

