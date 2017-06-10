Air peace flights disrupted over alleged debt – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Air peace flights disrupted over alleged debt
Premium Times
Nigerian air carrier, Air Peace, on Friday threatened to go to court and demand compensation over what it described as loss incurred for the disruption of its operations at the Enugu Airport. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the disruption followed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!