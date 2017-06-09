Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Air Peace may sue FAAN over disruption of operation

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Air Peace says it may take legal action against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for disrupting the airline’s operations in Enugu on Friday, causing it the loss of millions of Naira, The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema, told newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the airport manager disrupted the airline’s operations for two hours over an alleged N7 million debt. He alleged that the FAAN’s Enugu Airport Manager stopped the airline’s operations despite their clarification that the said money had been paid to  FAAN. Onyema said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.