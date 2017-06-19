Pages Navigation Menu

Airline Gifts Baby Delivered Mid-Flight Free Travel for Life

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

An Indian woman in her 20s travelling from Damman in Saudi Arabia to Kochi, India delivered a baby boy mid-flight with the help of the paramedic on board as well as the airline staff. According to Indiatoday, the flight, which had 162 passengers on board had to be diverted to Mumbai and halted for 2 hours as the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

