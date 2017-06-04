Aisha Buhari restates commitment to women, children welfare

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has restated the commitment of the Future Assured Programme to the wellbeing of women and children.

She made this commitment through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, at the just concluded World Village Festival in Helsinki, Finland, according to a statement by Mr. Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the Wife of the President, in Abuja , Sunday.

Dr. Sani, “The very poor health outcomes for women and children in Nigeria at the beginning of the present administration provided more than enough justification for such a high-level commitment, and two years down the line, having reached hundreds of thousands of women and children through empowerment, health screenings against killer diseases, de-worming exercises, nutrition and vitamin supplementation, we can safely say that we are making a difference.”

She described, the Get Involved Initiative of Mrs. Buhari, as a very successful intervention, which has generated a lot of goodwill among national and international players to address the issue of nutrition, in pregnant mothers and young children, including those in displaced persons camps.

In her remarks, Mrs. Fatima Hassan, Executive Director of the Africans and African Europeans Association (AFAES), had in the invitation letter, explained that “Future Assured received special invitation to the event in recognition of its outstanding work in human development, specifically the health and empowerment of women and children as well as its activities on internally displaced persons.”

Mr. Meijo Mikkanen, Secretary, Africans and African Europeans Associations (AFAES) in his response, commended Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight and expressed optimism that Nigeria would work with the Universal Peace Foundation to make better gains in that regard, saying “to uphold and practice righteousness and noble responsible lifestyle in corrupted circumstances is challenging indeed.”

He said that success in this area would not only be rewarding but even liberating for Nigerians.

He commended wife of the President’s effort to improve the living conditions for women and children with the hope that Nigeria would make a difference in that regard.

He called for improved working relations between Nigeria and Finland.

The programme was organized by the Finland’s Development Agency KEPA with a view to promoting global sustainable development using the exemplary models of strong social welfare as achieved in all Nordic countries.

Some of the Key persons at the discussion were Mr. Abayomi Magbagbeola, General Secretary Nigeria-Finish Association, Mrs. Jane Ada Ndem, Head of Mission at the Embassy of Nigeria in Stockholm, and Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, Honorary Consul of Finland in Nigeria.

E N D

The post Aisha Buhari restates commitment to women, children welfare appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

