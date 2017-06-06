Aisha Buhari returns after sick visit to husband

The wife of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari returned from London Tuesday after visiting her ailing husband, who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness, her office said.

Aisha Buhari left for the British capital last week to “spend some time” with her 74-year-old husband, who left Nigeria on May 7 and has not been heard from or seen since.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been formally deputising.

Aisha Buhari thanked Osinbajo for his work and said her husband would return “soon… as he is recuperating fast”, without elaborating.

Before his latest trip, Buhari had previously spent almost two months in Britain being treated for what he described as one of the worst illnesses of his life.

The presidency has repeatedly rejected rumours that Buhari is terminally ill or even dead but refused to disclose his illness or what treatment he is having.

