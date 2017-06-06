Aisha Buhari returns from the UK, says President is recuperating fast

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has returned to Nigeria from London where she went to visit her husband who is on a medical vacation.

Returning to the country on Tuesday said her husband President Muhammadu Buhari was recuperating fast and will soon be returning to the country.

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday , said President Buhari’s health has improved considerably when he visited him in London last week and is due to return before the 11th of June .

A statement released by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information

to the Wife of the President said the President thanked the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

“Mrs. Buhari, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of the President to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast.

“Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected” the statement read in part.

President Buhari left the shores of the country 30 days ago to London where he is said to be receiving treatment. His letter to the National Assembly before leaving the country said he will return when his doctors certify him fit to do so.

Elizabeth Archibong

