Aisha Buhari speaks after returning from London

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

Aisha expressed the feeling shortly after arriving at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Aisha travelled to the UK on Tuesday, May 30, to meet her husband who has been in London for a medical trip.

She conveyed the appreciation of the president to Nigerians for their constant prayers and support and said he would soon be with them as he was recuperating fast.

The president’s wife thanked Nigerians for their steadfastness in the face of challenges facing the country.

She also called for prayers and cooperation of Nigerians for the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, toward achieving the mandate of the Buhari administration as contained in the APC manifesto.

Aisha also urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the progress of the country.

