Aisha Buhari was not allowed to see Buhari in London; Cabal forged Buhari’s signature – SR

President Muhammadu Buhari was not allowed to see his wife during her recent visit to the United Kingdom, presidency sources informed SaharaReporters on Tuesday. In the stunning disclosure, the sources affirmed that the president has been kept away from several of his aides and even those bodyguards who supposedly traveled with him. According to SAHARA […]

The post Aisha Buhari was not allowed to see Buhari in London; Cabal forged Buhari’s signature – SR appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

