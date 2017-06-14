Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari wasn’t allowed to see President Buhari during her London visit- Report (Read details) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Aisha Buhari wasn't allowed to see President Buhari during her London visit- Report (Read details)
Information Nigeria
The wife of President Muhammad Buhari, Aisha Buhari, who recently departed Nigeria for the UK to see President Buhari on May 30th and returned on June 6th, was allegedly not allowed to see him. According to Sahara Reports, The cabal reportedly …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.