Aisha Did Not See Buhari In London, See Faces Of The Only 2 People Who Permitted To See Him (SAHARA REPORTERS)

The President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who also frequents London to take care of himself, is still the manipulator-in-chief, according to the sources.

Our sources confirmed that Buhari is incommunicado, and is only reached by two aides, Tunde Saburi and Sarki Abba, who have maintained stoic silence about his condition.

