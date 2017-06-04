Aisha opens up on Buhari’s health after visiting President in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has said her husband is recovering and he will return soon. She, however, urged Nigerians to continue praying for him. Aisha said this in a message to the 23rd Annunal Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja, delivered by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Hajo […]

