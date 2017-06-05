AIT’s Raymond Dokpesi and former Labor party chairman, Dan Iwuanyanwu, float new party

‎Raymond Dokpesi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), joined some notable politicians to unveil a new party – the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) on Monday. Dan Nwanyanwu, former chairman of the Labour Party, is also at the occasion which is ongoing at Reiz Continental Hotels in Abuja. The slogan of the new […]

