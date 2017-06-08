Ajasin varsity signs MoU with two colleges

The Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with two colleges of education from Kwara and Ogun states. This brings to six the agreements already signed with different institutions.

The newly affiliated colleges are the Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, and Yewa Central College of Education, Abeokuta.The MoU would lead to the award of degrees in Education to students of the affiliated colleges by Adekunle Ajasin University, which is also bound to ensure strict adherence to teaching and learning standards by the affiliated institutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, assured the two colleges that standards and the integrity of certificates to be issued would not be compromised in order not to jeopardise the growing influence and name of the university.

He also called on the managements of the colleges not to go against the terms of the agreement, even as he pledged continuous assistance to them.Provost of the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, Kwara State, Ishiak Alhassan, and his counterpart from Yewa Central College of Education, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. David Bamgbose, assured of their readiness to comply with the terms of the agreement.

They noted that the growing stature of the institution gave them the assurance that the agreement would be worthwhile. The duo expressed optimism that their colleges would attract sufficient students considering the rising profile of the university.Prof Bamgbose said the agreement was in line with the new Federal Government’s regulation, which encourages training of teachers at degree levels.

