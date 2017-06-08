Ajayi Crowther University Important Notice To All Final Year Students.

This is to inform the final year students of Ajayi Crowther University that the management has simplified their clearance process. They can now complete their clearance at only one point (the Registry) and would be issued clearance letter preparatory to their graduation at the next Convocation Ceremony. They will be required to pay the following amount …

The post Ajayi Crowther University Important Notice To All Final Year Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

