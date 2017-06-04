Ajimobi Increases Olubadan Chieftaincy Review Panel Membership

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED,

The Oyo State Government has increased the membership of the panel to review the 1957 declaration of the Olubadan of Ibadanland from seven to eleven.

The state government explained that the membership expansion was necessitated by the need to accommodate more concerned stakeholders in Ibadanland and the inclusion of additional views of more interested parties on the Olubadan chieftaincy issues in line with the state government’s Ajumose philosophy.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, who stated this at the weekend, noted that the views being posited by concerned individuals have increased the tasks of the panel members which necessitated the inevitable increase to accommodate a wider perspective in order to ensure a thorough job by the panel.

Kolade said that the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi had at different fora stated that the review of the declaration was not targeted at any individual but to facilitate the development, modernisation and dynamism in the traditional chieftaincy system in Ibadanland and the state in general.

He stated that Governor Ajimobi wss committed to the review in transparent manner as part of his modernisation efforts in Oyo State, noting that the existing members of the panel as well as those to join them are individuals with integrity who will do justice to the review without fear, favour or sentiments.

Kolade added that the new members of the panel will be inaugurated this week in order to keep tabs of the activities of their colleagues earlier sworn in, assuring that there will be no government interference in the review panel’s activities.

It would be recalled that Governor Ajimobi had on Friday, May 19, 2017 inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge, Justice Akintunde Boade to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland.

The post Ajimobi Increases Olubadan Chieftaincy Review Panel Membership appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

