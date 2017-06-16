AKEREDOLU: Anxiety mounts over delay in constituting cabinet

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—ANXIETY is mounting across Ondo State as the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, seems not ready to constitute a cabinet more than three months after his inauguration.

This is as the State House of Assembly gave him the approval to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

The approval follows a request through a letter by the governor, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde and read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Bode Adeyelu.

Majority Leader of the House, Olusegun Araoyinbo, moved the motion to grant the request which was seconded by Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide.

The Speaker, Hon. David Oloyelogun then put the motion to a voice vote which got the consent of members.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that the Special Advisers will bring their wealth of experience to bear on governance in the state.

The initially delay in forming the cabinet was attributed to the crisis rocking the Assembly which had since been resolved.

Vanguard gathered that the list of the nominees is ready and would be forwarded to the assembly before month-end.

Those that may make the list and possible portfolios, according to Vanguard’s finding, include the son of the late former governor of the state Gboyega Adefarati, former Chief Press Secretary to the late governor Segun Agagu, Yemi Olowolabi (Information), former finance commissioner under the immediate past governor, Wale Akinyemi- Budget and planning and Timehin Adelegbe- Finance.

Others include the brother to late governor Agagu who doubled as his Chief of Staff, Femi Agagu, former commissioner under the immediate past government Yetunde Adeyanju, a member of the state executive council of the party Saka Yusuf, Sam Erejuwa who may represent Ilaje council.

Also being considered is a former female lawmaker in Lagos state, who hails from Akure South council area of the state, while the position of the Attorney General may go to a nominee of the governor from his Owo town.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, when asked about the delay said the list of the commissioners will be released at the appropriate time.

