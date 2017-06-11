Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day in Ondo

Dayo Johnson

Akure – The Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has declared today, June 12, as a work free day in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, Governor Akeredolu said the late Abiola’s supreme sacrifice culminated in the hurried departure of the military from the political scene in 1999.

As part of the programmes lined up to celebrate the day, the government is organizing a lecture, with the theme: “June 12: A celebration of courage and resilience’.

The event will hold at the International Events and Culture Centre (The Dome) in Akure.

Eminent Nigerians, including notable activists are lined up to grace the event.

Hon. Wale Oshun is chairman of the occassion, while human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, will be the guest speaker.

