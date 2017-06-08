Akeredolu orders dissolution of oil committees

akure—Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has dissolved all oil-related committees in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, said in a statement in Akure yesterday, that the dissolution would take immediate effect.

It advised all oil companies in the council areas to take note of the directive and to desist from dealing with members of such committees.

The statement further urged members of the various committees to comply with the directive and refrain from acts that might lead to a breach of the peace in the council areas. It further called on security agencies to take note of the development.

“Governor Akeredolu remains committed to developing every part of the state and to use all the God-given resources for the progress and development of the state and its people,” the statement said.

The post Akeredolu orders dissolution of oil committees appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

